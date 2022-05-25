Letter to the Editor: Where are the repentant SBC leaders?

Letter to the Editor

March 25, 2022

Dear Editor:

Thank you for writing an open article that appears to be uninfluenced and uncontrolled by those in the center of the spotlight of this (SBC) controversy.

The Guidepost independent report and various responses by some of the leaders in the articles, and in the assorted media, the report, tweets, and other means of communications are glaringly bringing to light a number of people, quotes, events, documents and other things that have previously been hidden.

But the thing most egregiously being omitted is that not one leader has publicly said:

I’m sorry.

Forgive me.

I repent and am turning from my wicked ways.

Lord, forgive my arrogance and pride.

Bring glory to your name, Lord, not mine.

Many are protecting their own reputations and attempting to avoid lawsuits — but who is concerned about protecting the name of God from insult and ruin?

It is amazing that from the Executive Committee to the Southern Baptist Convention and its entities, responses have been given by attorneys, counsels, staff and others to deflect the truth, or simply been like crickets — but not one man of God has publicly gotten on his knees, or fallen on his face, and wept before God confessing the above using 1 John 1:9 and knowing that the words found in 2 Chronicles 7:14 may have been written to the Jews, but have relevance as to how we react to God in obedience. Our “land” is the convention, the churches and the missions that have been broken by the pride and arrogance of our leaders. This is way more than who can come up with the slickest words or brightest responses or legal avoidances.

God will not be mocked! Pride does go before a fall.

If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.

The burden of confession is on us, not on God! We are the ones who must repent and turn back to God. None of the leaders in their arrogance and pride are smart enough to overwhelm God. If we want to be wise men, we must fear God, not the media or the courts.

We have a choice to be: 1) weak little leaders; or 2) mighty men of God.

Randy Knepper, Fleming Island, Fla.