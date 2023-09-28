Listen to the woman: Cassidy Hutchinson

Cassidy Hutchinson, key witness in the January 6 committee hearings, revealed in her recently released book, Enough that she was sexually harassed and groped by Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hutchinson is a former White House aide. She was assistant to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the Trump administration.

We learned that not only did this 25-year-old woman bravely share her real-time witness testimony of what was happening behind the scenes in the White House as the Capitol was being invaded — she did so after being touched inappropriately without her consent by one of the president’s men (known as America’s Mayor after his leadership following the terrorist attacks of September 11).

Rachel Maddow said in her introduction to Hutchinson’s first prime-time interview on Sept. 25, “Cassidy Hutchinson was the witness who told us all the worst things about the plot to overturn the government after former President Trump lost re-election.”

Hutchinson testified that Trump ordered detectors taken down after being told of the weapons possessed by the crowd gathering for his speech, and that he told the crowd to march on Congress with full awareness of those weapons being present. The former president attempted to join the rioters he had weaponized in their attack but was thwarted by Secret Service agents, which resulted in the president cursing, grabbing at the steering wheel of the vehicle and lunging at the throat of the agent denying him.

Hutchinson also said Trump knew he had lost the election and he stated that fact several times. When rioters were increasingly violent and destructive at the Capitol, she said Trump refused to call them off, even after hearing rioters chant, “Hang Mike Pence.” Trump said Pence would be getting what he deserved. The rioters weren’t doing anything wrong.

“She is a paragon of bravery,” says Maddow.

What courage it must have taken to go against these powerful men. How vulnerable she must have felt under their pressure to refuse to cooperate after she also was a victim of their crimes.

Let’s back up prior to 2016 and ask the question, “What would have prevented the election of a former president who would go on to be indicted 91 times in four criminal proceedings and found guilty of financial fraud and liable of sexual abuse and defamation?”

There is a familiar observable pattern.

“What if the country had listened to the women who accused Trump of rape and sexual assault before he was elected president of the United States?”

What if the country had listened to the women who accused Trump of rape and sexual assault before he was elected president of the United States? What if E. Jean Carroll was believed as credible? Maddow congratulated Carroll after a court found Trump liable for assaulting her. She was the first person to hold Trump accountable, and the only one to date.

What if those who voted for the former president had truly heard his heinous statements on the Access Hollywood tape — without excusing it away — where Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women and getting away with it?

What if Christians had heard about his affair before the election with adult film star Stormy Daniels that resulted in the illegal payoff that sent Michael Cohen to prison?

Would it have made any difference?

There are too many what ifs that depend on how Americans in general and Christians in particular see and listen to women. Too much depended on the testimony of women about the character of Donald Trump.

We have failed to listen to the women.

We have failed to see women as deserving of bodily autonomy and the right to be free from abuse.

We have failed to value women as full persons rightfully capable of giving truthful testimony and witness.

“Too much depended on the testimony of women about the character of Donald Trump.”

Again, as Donald Trump runs in the next presidential election, too much depends on the testimony of women against a powerful man. How else does he hold on to his huge lead over his opponents in the polls? In fact, we continue to hear the indictments only help Trump in the polls.

Is that because only women have testified against him?

Will the scales of justice begin to tip if men are finally forced to testify? If they confirm Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony? If they suddenly become as brave as she when compelled? Will she then be believed?

For now, for Republican voters, clearly the testimony of women on the behavior of a powerful man is not enough to disqualify their support.

Sound familiar? Many would say so.

I see Cassidy Hutchinson. I see an extremely brave young woman who deserves my attention and my respect. I see a woman who despite her fears and the abuse she has suffered, speaks clearly and distinctly into a void, into a climate in which her words have less weight and value. She chooses to speak despite clearly knowing the abuse will continue. She chooses to speak and to testify under oath despite knowing that doing so threatens her safety.

If women like Hutchinson continue to be sacrificed at the altar of women-are-less-than-human ideals, then we are failing to listen to Jesus who reminded us to listen to his teachings, “let those with ears hear.” Jesus challenges us in the red letters of the Gospels to see women and remember women for their faithfulness.

Whatever happens in this election cycle or in the criminal trials that indict Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and others, I have a feeling we will remember Cassidy Hutchinson.

History will listen to her, even if we have not.

Truly I tell you, wherever this good news is proclaimed in the whole world, what she has done will be told in remembrance of her. — Matthew 26:13

Julia Goldie Day is an ordained minister within the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and lives in Memphis, Tenn. She is a painter and proud mother to Jasper, Barak and Jillian. Learn more at her website or follow her on socials @JuliaGoldieDay.