Meet Imran Siddiqui, the first Asian American vice president of the ELCA

Exclude from home page  |  August 23, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

When Imran Siddiqui’s name was put forward for vice president of the largest Lutheran denomination in the United States, he figured, why not fill out the paperwork? He didn’t expect to make it far in the process.

