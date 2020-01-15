Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job or inquire about sponsor ads on this page, contact Barbara Francis at 336-717-1135, ext. 8 or [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Indiana

PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Brazil, Indiana, is not your typical, county seat, congregation. We are diverse, culturally and economically. For several years we have engaged in ministry to confront the challenges of our community – poverty, addition, childcare, food deficits, housing and more. We work cooperatively with other churches and social agencies for the benefit of all. Everything we do is built upon the foundation of God’s love for all of us through Jesus Christ. Because we believe this is our calling, we desire a pastor who senses this same calling, who will become part of our larger community, and who will encourage us, support us, and work with us as together we serve beyond our walls. We love God. We love one another. We love our community. If this is your heart, we look forward to exploring all of this with you! Contact Rev. Soozi Whitten Ford ([email protected]). (Posted 1-15-20)

YOUTH MINISTER. First Baptist Church, Bedford, Indiana, is prayerfully seeking a part-time Youth Minister (20 hours / week) to come alongside us in reaching the youth of the community. The selected candidate will develop and administer Bible-based programs for an established middle and high school youth ministry, including worship services and mission projects. The youth minister must have teaching and mentoring skills to nurture teens in their social and emotional needs and be passionate in leading youth to a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Having a heart for youth and a strong personal faith, this person will be encouraged to develop relationships with youth and parents through their presence at school and community activities with a further goal of reaching other youth within the community. Finally, the selected candidate will integrate youth ministry into the larger ministry philosophy of the church in ways that promote intergenerational dialogue, understanding, and collaboration. Send resume to [email protected]. (Posted 1-3-20)

MULTI-BIVOCATIONAL MINISTRY. The staff of American Baptist Churches of Indiana and Kentucky (http://abc-indiana.org/) is actively seeking ministers who are called to multi-vocational ministry. Positions in a variety of settings are open, and compensation and benefits vary. Candidates generally will need to supplement church salary with other employment and must have, or be willing to seek, recognition as an American Baptist minister. The ministry context of American Baptist Churches of IN/KY provides opportunity for professional growth and support. Additionally, churches network with one another, and also in mission and ministry opportunities on a global scale. Please send cover letter, along with a resume, ABPS profile, or ABCINKY resume form (http://abc-indiana.org/ministerial-leaders-seeking-placement/abc-in-ky-resume-form/) to Rev. Soozi Whitten Ford at [email protected]. (Posted 12-4-19)

Back to top of page

Kentucky

MULTI-BIVOCATIONAL MINISTRY. The staff of American Baptist Churches of Indiana and Kentucky (http://abc-indiana.org/) is actively seeking ministers who are called to multi-vocational ministry. Positions in a variety of settings are open, and compensation and benefits vary. Candidates generally will need to supplement church salary with other employment and must have, or be willing to seek, recognition as an American Baptist minister. The ministry context of American Baptist Churches of IN/KY provides opportunity for professional growth and support. Additionally, churches network with one another, and also in mission and ministry opportunities on a global scale. Please send cover letter, along with a resume, ABPS profile, or ABCINKY resume form (http://abc-indiana.org/ministerial-leaders-seeking-placement/abc-in-ky-resume-form/) to Rev. Soozi Whitten Ford at [email protected]. (Posted 12-4-19)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF SPIRITUAL FORMATION AND ADMINISTRATION. The Wake Forest Baptist Church of Wake Forest, NC is seeking a Minister of Spiritual Formation and Administration. The ideal candidate will possess a seminary degree with a minimum of five years ministry experience. Responsibilities include leading the church’s spiritual formation ministry and the administrative operations of the church. Resumes may be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 1-15-20)

ORGANIST/MUSIC ASSISTANT. First Baptist Church, in the heart of downtown Raleigh, NC, seeks a part-time Organist/Music Assistant to help plan and lead worship music and music education programs of the church. Responsibilities include providing music for 11 a.m. Sunday service; midweek rehearsal accompaniment; leadership of children’s, youth, or handbell choir; playing for seasonal services, including Ash Wednesday, Holy Week, Christmas Eve; and playing for special services, including weddings and funerals. The position requires approximately 15-20 hours per week. A Bachelor of Music degree is required, and a master’s degree is preferred. The candidate must have superior keyboard proficiency, must be able to work collaboratively, and must be committed to ministry through music. Visit http://fbcraleigh.org/ organistmusicassistant/ for more information. (Posted 12-11-19)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR MUSIC AND WORSHIP. Westwood Baptist Church in Cary, NC is seeking an Associate Pastor for Music and Worship. This person will help lead our congregation in diverse and dynamic worship experiences; help set an environment for worship that transcends the walls; lead a comprehensive music and worship ministry; and help us transition from a casual traditional worship service toward a more blended multi-generational worship model. Church life at Westwood is active and vibrant, offering a wide range of missions and ministry expressions. Westwood is a strong church with a solid future. We are continuing to explore ways we can better engage our community and expand the spiritual impact we have on those around us. For more information, or to share a resume, email [email protected]. (Posted 12-5-19)

MINISTER WITH YOUTH & COLLEGE STUDENTS. First Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC. Are you a minister who has a strong passion for youth and college ministry? Do you value authentic relationships with pre-teens, teens and young adults that create space for questions and insights that challenge, inform, and mold a deepening of faith that carries lifelong significance? Are you looking for a church environment where the ministry to youth and college-aged persons appreciates their contribution to the church community and the larger society? Are you ready to lead and nurture pre-teens, teens and young adults as they are seeking to grow in their relationship with Christ? If so, we’d love to hear from you. Please visit https://fbcraleigh.org/fbcsearch/ to learn more about our congregation, this position, and to apply. (Posted 12-5-19)

WORSHIP PASTOR. Cornerstone Baptist Church is a Southern Baptist church located in Greensboro, NC. Cornerstone is led by Lead Pastor Dr. Rick Byrd. The church currently has two services offered at 9:00a, and 10:30a. The first service offers a blended worship style with a choir while the second service is contemporary with a full band. Attendance currently runs around 400 each Sunday. For more information, view the full church profile at frootgroup.com/cornerstonegso. To apply, email your resume to Meggan at [email protected]. (Posted 12-4-19)

Back to top of page

Oklahoma

YOUTH MINISTER. Community Baptist Church in Tulsa, OK, is looking for a full-time youth minister. Creativity and a love for kids of all ages is required. The successful candidate must pass a background check. Please email resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 1-3-20)

MUSIC MINISTER/WORSHIP LEADER. Community Baptist Church in Tulsa, OK, is looking for a part-time Music Minister/Worship Leader. Compensation will depend on qualifications and experience. A willingness to work with the adult and children’s choirs, plus the handbell choir will make up the core responsibilities. Hours will be flexible but require Sundays from 9am-noon, and Wednesday evenings from 5-7pm. Having the ability to play a musical instrument is desired but not required. Creativity is a must and the successful candidate must also be willing to pass a background check. Please email resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 1-3-20)

Back to top of page

Pennsylvania

SHORT-TERM MISSION ASSOCIATE. (Part-Time Exempt) International Ministries is searching for a Short-Term Mission Associate responsible for performing relational and administrative duties on a professional level to facilitate programs as well as spearhead initiatives related to the engagement of youth and young adults in the work of International Ministries. This position works in association with and under the supervision of the Director of Short-Term Mission, and in collaboration with volunteer staff, Mission Mobilization Team, and the Global Mission Team. For complete job posting and how to apply visit our website https://www.internationalministries.org/stm-associate/. (Posted 1-10-20)

MISSION PARTNERSHIP COORDINATOR. (Full-Time Exempt) International Ministries is searching for a Mission Partnership Coordinator to work closely with global servants and their mission partnership teams (MPTs) to achieve effective support for the missionary and associated ministry. This role provides a connection between global servants, their area directors, the home office Global Mission Team and Donor Services to resolve donation issues and assist global servants to achieve their personalized support goal (PSG). The Mission Partnership Coordinator also provides emotional and spiritual encouragement for global servants and their MPT members. For complete job posting and how to apply visit our website https://www.internationalministries.org/full-time-mission-partnership-coordinator/. (Posted 1-10-20)

Back to top of page

AND MORE