Ministry jobs and more

MINISTRY JOBS

Indiana

PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Camden, IN, is an American Baptist Church located in a small town in North Central Indiana. The congregation seeks a part-time pastor who can support the congregation in teaching, preaching pastoral care, and education, and lead the congregation in outreach. Please send cover letter and resume (or ABPS profile) to Rev. Dr. Bruce Cochran ([email protected]). (Posted 9-3-20)

Maryland

LEAD PASTOR. At Calvary Baptist Church, Towson, MD, we are a community of God’s people, united in love for God that gathers to worship and glorify God, in the welcoming tradition of our American Baptist faith: sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ, as guided by the Holy Spirit, through discipleship, Christian education, and community outreach. Calvary Baptist is currently seeking a lead Pastor who adheres to doctrines of the American Baptist Church, believes that the Bible is the inerrant Word of God, and has a hunger for biblical teaching, community outreach, missions, and youth ministry. We would like a candidate who holds a master’s degree in divinity or higher, has previously pastored a church, has experience growing a church and either lives within close proximity, or is willing to relocate to the Towson community or its surrounding areas. Master’s degree, 5-10 years of experience. https://www.calvarybaptist-towson.org/. Email: Drew Wright [email protected]. (Posted 7-14-20)

Virginia

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Kenbridge Baptist Church located in Kenbridge, VA, is seeking a full time pastor. Candidate should be an effective speaker who is comfortable with traditional and contemporary worship and have a strong commitment to developing the spiritual lives of our congregation and our community. Key elements to our ministry are outreach, missions and youth. Resumes can be emailed to [email protected]. (Posted 9-3-20)

PASTOR. Emmaus Baptist Church, New Kent County, VA, is seeking a pastor. Emmaus is a small and spirited congregation concluding the intentional interim process following the retirement of its pastor of 18 years. The church has seven active women deacons and can offer a compensation package of $55,000-$65,000 for a full-time pastor. For more information on the church, check https://emmausbapchurch.com/. If interested please email resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 7-28-20)

