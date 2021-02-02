Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Connecticut

LEAD PASTOR. Church of the City (COTC), located in downtown New London, CT, is seeking a Lead Pastor to join the pastoral team. This is a unique opportunity to serve God within a multicultural, multilingual, and multi-generational congregation, which for more than 40 years has impacted the local community and ministry. The candidate will operate primarily as COTC’s lead pastor, in addition to serving as preacher and teacher for our Spanish congregation. If interested in the position please review the attached resource at http://www.cotcnl.org/apply and email [email protected] with your resume, accreditations, and 3 references. (Posted 2-2-21)

Back to top of page

Florida

PASTOR. Friendship Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Perry, Fla., is currently seeking a Pastor. Applicant must believe that the Holy Bible is the inspired and infallible word of God, meet all qualifications of 1 Timothy and Titus, preach and teach only from KJB. Submit questions, resumes and doctrinal statements at [email protected]. (Posted 1-19-21)

Back to top of page

NewJersey

DIRECTOR, CENTER FOR BLACK CHURCH STUDIES. Princeton Theological Seminary is conducting a search for the first fulltime Director of its recently renamed Betsey Stockton Center for Black Church Studies. The Director will provide administrative and programmatic leadership for the center, develop theological critical research initiatives, coordinate seminars and workshops, and enhance the formative experiences of Princeton Seminary students (particularly those who are of African American heritage). This administrative position will also include opportunities for adjunct teaching. The ideal candidate will have both M.Div. and PhD degrees and will have experience both as a pastor and as a teaching scholar. Qualified candidates should send their cover letters and resumes and the names of three professional references to [email protected]. The deadline for the receipt of resumes is February 15, 2021, or until a new director has been selected. (Posted 12-24-20)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF MUSIC. First Baptist Church, 300 South Main Street, Mount Holly, NC, 28120, is seeking a Minister of Music. The Minister serves as a resource to support, foster, and coordinates the worship and spiritual life of the congregation through congregational, choral, and instrumental music, in coordination with the other ministries of the church. FBC is 10 miles west of Charlotte and is a CBF-affiliated congregation, and we welcome women as leaders in the pulpit and diaconate. We worship together through an eclectic worship style in a newly renovated 100-year-old sanctuary with a new pipe organ. Worship Style: traditional base but a wide use of music through the centuries. We would like a Music Minister that represents all 7 of Michael Hawn’s “Streams of Christian Song.” Minimum Education – College and some seminary as minimum. Minimum Experience: 1 – 5 years. Please include a résumé with cover letter and a summary of your music ministry philosophy of not more than two pages. Contact person Bill Piercy [email protected]. (Posted 2-1-21)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR—MINISTER OF EDUCATION, DISCIPLESHIP AND MISSIONS. First Baptist Church of Morehead City, NC, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor – Minister of Education, Discipleship, and Missions that will work in a highly collaborative role with the Senior Pastor, church committees, and ministry directors in providing Spirit-led leadership that engages all generations in our vision and mission. The associate pastor will have responsibility for and provide oversight for various ministry committees/teams, working closely with lay leaders. This role requires strong organizational and mentoring skills for the development of leaders and effective ministry teams. Preferred Qualifications: A clear sense of calling to vocational ministry. A degree from an accredited seminary. Minimum of 3 years of experience working in the local church. To apply, please send a cover letter, résumé, and three reference letters to [email protected]. (Posted 1-14-21)

Back to top of page

Virginia

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF SPIRITUAL GROWTH. First Baptist Church, Waynesboro, VA, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Spiritual Growth. The role of this associate pastor is to oversee the church’s connection and spiritual growth strategies under the direction and leadership of the Senior Pastor. The two main areas of work are (1) Oversight and execution of the spiritual growth of the church through group ministries with an emphasis on families and the educational structure of kids and youth, and (2) Responsible for creating an environment that welcomes new guests and provides next steps toward connection and spiritual growth. The APSG must have a passion for helping fellow believers grow in Christlikeness and in developing spiritual graces and spiritual disciplines. A seminary degree is required. Five years or more of pastoral experience and an understanding in faith development is preferred. Interested candidates may submit a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 12-14-20)

FULL-TIME PASTOR OF YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS. Parkwood Baptist Church, Annandale, VA, (Northern Virginia) is seeking a full-time Pastor of Youth and Young Adults. Visit https://www.parkwood.org/jobs for details. Please contact [email protected] with any questions. (Posted 12-14-20)

Back to top of page

AND MORE

CONGREGATIONAL STEWARDSHIP OFFICER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship seeks a Congregational Stewardship Officer to oversee giving campaigns and maintain a successful annual giving program for CBF Partner churches. The Congregational Stewardship Officer will work alongside the Chief Development Officer and other members of CBF leadership to develop and maintain coordinated fundraising efforts. They will also collaborate with other CBF staff, state/regional coordinators not only in leading this critical initiative, but also in developing and implementing a strategic and coordinated plan to cultivate CBF partner congregations in their investment in the life of the fellowship. Those interested in applying should go online to https://cbf.net/employment , complete an application, submit a cover letter and resume and include names of three initial references no later than February 8, 2021. Recommendations and nominations are also welcome. For more information or inquiries regarding the position, please send them to [email protected]. (Posted 1-12-21)

Back to top of page