Ministry jobs and more

Alabama

MINISTER TO EXPERIENCED ADULTS. First Baptist Church in Huntsville, AL, is seeking a full-time minister to senior adults. We call them experienced adults. This ministerial staff position is responsible for the spiritual development, visionary leadership and overall direction of an integrated senior adult ministry to adults, ages 60 and up. In a city that is often referred to as the “Rocket City,” we are a church dually-aligned with CBF & SBC…often referring to ourselves as centrist Baptists. Located in North Alabama, we are geographically situated in the heart of downtown Huntsville and have a heart for ministry to this city we call home. Ministry priorities, a full job description as well as more information about our church is available at fbchsv.org/employment. Check out our website (www.fbchsv.org), listen to a sermon or two, and if you think this might be a great fit – here’s what you can do next: send your resume to [email protected] (Posted 4-14-21)

Florida

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR DISCIPLESHIP MINISTRIES. First Baptist Church, Gainesville, Florida, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor for Discipleship Ministries who leads with a heart aligned with God and the church. The role of the Associate Pastor of Discipleship Ministries will include enthusiastic leadership, engaging development & nurturing supervision of the following areas: developing thriving ministries for children, youth, and their families; providing pastoral ministries alongside the Senior Pastor; building a variety of adult discipleship ministries; and coordinating welcoming ministries. The Associate Pastor of Discipleship Ministries will possess the ability to lead and grow a thriving ministry and have the following qualifications: masters level degree from an accredited seminary, 3-5 Years Experience in children/youth ministry, leadership and discipleship skills, excellent and versatile communication skills, personal and spiritual maturity, energy and enthusiasm for growth, and experience in Baptist life. For detailed information visit www.fbcgainesville.net. Please submit resumes to Pastor Eric Spivey ([email protected]). (Posted 3-15-21)

Georgia

SENIOR PASTOR. Parkway Baptist Church in Duluth/Johns Creek, GA, (https://parkway-baptist.org/) seeks a full-time Senior Pastor to serve our community and lead our family of faith. A CBF-affiliated congregation of 120 active members with a median age of 60, Parkway has a traditional worship style with liturgical influences. A new neighborhood is being constructed adjacent to the church property, and Parkway is looking to connect with this new community as well as the larger, more ethnically diverse context of North Atlanta. Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter as a PDF to the Pastor Search Committee at [email protected] The Pastor Search Committee will consider applications as they are received and will receive applications until the position is closed. (Posted 3-18-21)

Illinois

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Antioch Baptist Church of Reynolds, IL, is seeking a full-time pastor for our congregation. Salary is negotiable and a parsonage is available with the position. A reflection book is available per request. Please contact Steve Doyle (309)235-4013 if interested. (Posted 4-7-21)

Indiana

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Federated Church of West Lafayette, Ind., a medium sized church associated with ABCUSA and Disciples of Christ near Purdue University in the Midwest seeks a full-time pastor to provide leadership, pastoral care, and worship to the congregation. Ability, passion, and appreciation for cross-denominational and cross-generational ministry is required. Candidates who have demonstrated successful ministry in this context will be considered. Master’s degree is a requirement. Interested candidates may apply by sending an ABPS profile or resume to [email protected]. (Posted 3-17-21)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF FAITH DEVELOPMENT. First Baptist Church, Lafayette, Ind., an inner city American Baptist congregation located in the community of a major university is seeking an Associate Pastor of Faith Development. This part-time position is designed for a student enrolled in graduate level work (preferably MDiv) at an accredited seminary while living in the Lafayette area. The primary responsibility is to reach out to young adults, many of whom are graduate students living in the neighborhood. The intention is to build relationships and develop programs in order to nurture the faith of these individuals. Participation in the life of the congregation in worship and pastoral care is expected. Send resume or ABPS to [email protected] by April 15. (Posted 3-9-21)

Lousiana

PASTOR. Ethel Baptist Church, a small rural church in E. Feliciana Parish, La., is seeking a Bi-Vocational Pastor. Interested applicants can send resumes to: Ethel Baptist Church, PO Box 30, Ethel, LA 70730. Attn: Pastor Search Committee. (Posted 4-20-21)

Texas

DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT. The Reformation Project (TRP), a Bible-based, Christian organization whose mission is to advance LGBTQ inclusion in the church is searching for a Director of Development (DOD). The DOD will be the lead fundraising strategist, tactician, and project manager for TRP’s roughly $750,000 current philanthropic revenue portfolio, which we aim to grow to $1.5M and beyond within the next two to three years. This is a full-time position working from our Dallas office, with some travel required. If you are passionate about your Christian faith, support LGBTQ inclusion in the church, and have at least 6-8 years of nonprofit development experience, please review the job listing on our website and consider submitting an application (https://reformationproject.org/careers/director-of-development/). Candidates must submit a resume, cover letter, and recent writing sample that is authored solely by the candidate and relevant to fundraising work to [email protected] with “Director of Development Application” in the subject line. (Posted 3-25-21)

PASTOR. Trinity Baptist Church, Harker Heights, Texas, and affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is searching for a pastor. The Board of Deacons and congregation have embraced God’s leading to engage a spirit of revitalization to ensure a fruitful future in sharing the gospel with its community. TBC, as all churches, has felt the pandemic’s effects and was mandated to cancel in-person services. TBC is patiently awaiting a full return to a safe and fully operational status. The new pastor, then, will need to be willing to assume their duties in this context, at least to some extent. The candidate is required to hold a University, college, or seminary bachelor’s degree. Progress toward or completion of Seminary Master of Divinity degree preferred. Minimal requirement is 5 years of pastoral experience, preferably 6-10 years. Applicants may submit a cover letter and resume with three references to [email protected] or Sandra Green, TBC-PSC, 403 E FM 2410 Rd, Harker Heights, TX 76548. (Posted 3-10-21)

Virginia

DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATION. Richmond’s First Baptist Church (VA) is seeking a full-time Communication Director to contribute to our overall mission of bringing the Kingdom of Heaven to RVA. God is at work in this city and through this congregation. The Communications team exists to tell the story of what God is doing in and through our church. Our ideal candidate will create and take ownership of a messaging strategy, both internal and external, that tells our story and invites people to own our mission more deeply. More information about Richmond’s First Baptist Church can be found at fbcrichmond.org. Please submit resume, including three references and a sample of your written work, to Donna Earley ([email protected]). (Posted 4-7-21)

INTERIM MUSIC DIRECTOR. University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, VA is looking for someone to (a) direct and lead the Sanctuary Choir (6-10 hrs/week) and (b) direct and lead Jubilate, a college audition choir (6-10 hrs/week). One person can apply for either or both of these positions. For more information, check out the full job post (https://universitybaptist.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Interim-Music-Director.pdf) or to apply, email your cover letter, resume, and references to the Senior Minister, Dr. Matthew Tennant ([email protected]). (Posted 3-23-21)

DIGITAL CAMPAIGNER FOR FAITHFUL AMERICA. Faithful America is the nation’s largest online community of grassroots Christians working to reclaim Christianity from the religious right for love and social justice. We are seeking an early-to-mid-career professional to help design and execute our digital-advocacy campaigns; engage in research to help make our campaigns more strategic; and collaborate with our members, organizational partners, and coalitions. We are seeking a candidate who either has a strong understanding of faith and progressive politics/advocacy today, or who has a background in the basic principles of online organizing. The position is remote and candidates can be based anywhere in the contiguous United States. The deadline to apply is Sunday, May 16. To learn more about the position or to apply, visit https://faithful-america.breezy.hr/p/f54214f44c5d To learn more about Faithful America, visit https://faithfulamerica.org/. (Posted 4-26-21)

