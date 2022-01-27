Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Florida

FAMILY AND WORSHIP PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Branford, Fla., is seeking a Family and Worship Pastor who will assist the Pastor in leading the church to function as a New Testament Church, with specific responsibility for the Worship, Youth, and Children’s Ministries. He is directly supervised by the pastor. This is a full-time position. He must work in unity with the pastor, the deacons, and the overall church family and must attend all church services. Duties will be divided with Worship Ministry (20%), Family Ministry (70%) and General Pastoral (10%). The candidate will be a professing Christian called to Pastoral ministry with ministry preparation of Master of Divinity preferred, other considered. Formal music training preferred. Student ministry experience preferred. Acceptance of Baptist Faith and Message 2000 required. Email resumes to: [email protected]. Mailing address is P.O. Box 853; Branford, FL 32008, (386) 935-1363 (Posted 12-16-21)

Kentucky

FAMILY MINISTER. First Baptist Church Winchester, KY, is seeking a full-time Family Minister who will serve with ministry staff and members to help children, students, and families connect with God, each other, and the life of the greater church. Responsibilities include: overseeing and providing leadership for birth-12th grade and family ministries; building deep relationships with children, youth, families, and volunteers; coordinating with the pastor to ensure necessary strategies, programs and activities are in place to sustain an effective and cohesive family ministry; planning and implementing curriculum, special events, and outreach/in-reach activities; leading the Sunday children’s moment; setting and executing long- and short-term goals for the spiritual growth of FBC’s children, students, and families; planning, organizing, and executing annual events, including Vacation Bible School, fall retreat, and summer camp; and overseeing the allocated departmental budget. To learn about the church, desired qualifications, and offered compensation package, visit https://www.fbcwinchesterky. com/job-listings. (Posted 1-20-22)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR CHILDREN AND SPIRITUAL FORMATION. Georgetown Baptist Church, Georgetown, Ky., is seeking an Associate Pastor for Children and Spiritual Formation to coordinate the children’s ministries within the overall ministry structure of the church. This is a part-time position. Qualifications include: Clear conversion experience and strong commitment to Jesus Christ. Strong commitment to and involvement in a Baptist congregation. Individual must be open to involvement with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and mission-specific agencies of the Southern Baptist Convention. Graduate of an accredited four-year college and at least significant progress toward seminary. Documentation of successful experience with children’s ministry and effective interpersonal skills. Duties/Responsibilities include: Provide direction for and coordinate a comprehensive plan for ministry to children (birth to 6th grade) and their families. Build pastoral relationships with families of children in the above age range. Work closely with the Children’s Ministry Committee and other duties as assigned. To submit resumes, go to this page: https://www.georgetownbaptist.org/pastor-search-landing-page. (Posted 12-16-21)

Nebraska

FULL-TIME PASTOR. United Faith Community Church in Valley, Nebraska is in search of a full-time pastor. United Faith Community Church, historically aligned with the American Baptist Churches USA and United Methodist, is comprised of members from a broad range of denominational, vocational, and economic backgrounds. The church is deeply engaged in the life of Valley with two ministry locations. Their historic building is located amid a neighborhood and their Campus Building is located on the edge of town to welcome the growing neighborhoods and provide space for community ministry and events. Their ministry partnerships include local, regional, and international groups and agencies. United Faith Community Church is looking for a full-time pastor to guide them into the next chapter of mission and ministry with the people of Valley. Candidates should preach well, be able to minister to leaders and members of all ages, provide pastoral care, and equip members for mission and ministry. Candidates should submit resume’s or MinistrElife profiles to Churches Helping Churches ABC Nebraska Executive Minister Rev. Dr. Robin Stoops via email at [email protected] to arrange initial interviews. (Posted 1-8-22)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Sandhills Community Church in the central sandhills of Dunning, Nebraska, is in search of a full-time solo Pastor who can lead this vibrant small-town congregation with a passion for worship and discipleship in mission and ministry. In addition to preaching and pastoral care, candidates should be able to lead in partnership with the church leadership as they engage in many ministries like Friends and Heroes Children’s Club and participate in local ecumenical services. Sandhills Community Church is deeply connected with the life of Dunning and surrounding areas and expects their next pastor to be involved in community life as well. Musical abilities a plus but not a requirement. Benefits include a pleasant 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick parsonage with utilities. Salary commensurate with experience. Candidates should send profiles and resumes to Rev. Dr. Greg Mamula at [email protected], 302 Bridge St. Dunning, NE 68833 308-546-7061. (Posted 11-11-22)

SouthCarolina

COORDINATOR. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of South Carolina seeks applicants for its next coordinator. The coordinator will give leadership to organizing, facilitating and coordinating CBFSC to fulfill its vision of growing as a community of grace. The coordinator will also serve as a catalyst to nurture spiritual development, encourage congregations to thrive, and value collaborative and innovative ministry and missions. Click here for the job description, including essential functions and core competencies. If you have additional questions, please contact [email protected]. Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume to the e-mail address above by January 31st, 2022. (Posted 12-28-21)

ASSOCIATE YOUTH AND COLLEGE MINISTER. First Baptist Church Greenville, SC, is seeking an Associate Youth and College Minister. This position is an entry-level position, assisting our full time Minister of Youth and College, designed for recent seminary or divinity school students who have completed, or will complete a Master of Divinity. Using their gifts and talents for ministry, they should have a passion for ministering to youth, college, and their families ages 6th grade through college in a large youth ministry. This position offers foundational experience and an expansion of knowledge and skill in collaboration with an innovative pastoral staff and youth minister with 16 years of experience. Visit our website firstbaptistgreenville.com for more information about our congregation and to download an application and job description. Potential candidates should submit their resume and application no later than January 31, 2022 by email to Rev. Mary Carol Anderson at [email protected]. (Posted 12-13-21)

Texas

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS. Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas is looking for a person to fill the Director of Operations position. Wilshire is a dynamic and inclusive church, and the Director of Operations is an important part of our professional leadership team. Job description and application can be found on our website: www.wilshirebc.org/employment. (Posted 1-27-22)

SENIOR PASTOR. Trinity Baptist Church of San Antonio, Texas, is seeking a Senior Pastor who is a spiritually gifted preacher, a compassionate shepherd and a Spirit-filled leader. The church is in the heart of a vibrant, multi-cultural city and is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. Interested candidates should have at least five years of experience as a senior pastor and an MDiv degree from an ATS accredited seminary. To submit a resume, follow the instructions on the Senior Pastor Search Team link at: http://www.trinitybaptist.org/senior-pastor-search-team. (Posted 1-11-22)

Virginia

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Historic Wilderness Baptist Church in Spotsylvania, VA, is seeking a full-time pastor for its dedicated, loving, and united congregation. Spotsylvania is mid-way between historical Fredericksburg, and Culpeper, and within commuting distance to Richmond, Virginia, and Washington D.C. The surrounding area hosts multiple schools, businesses, and travel venues. We ask that our future pastor preach from God’s Word to our 150+ membership and the community. Attendance is regularly 60 people at one of two services each Sunday, the early contemporary service, or the later traditional service. We also ask that he demonstrates a successful history of working with Boards, Committees and Ministries, as well as experience developing disciples and lay leaders within the church. In addition to possessing skills in planning, administration, and communication he will minister to the sick, shut-in, and bereaved and perform weddings, funerals, baptisms, etc. Interested applicants should go to wildernessbaptistchurch.org for further instructions. (Posted 1-27-22)

PART-TIME CHILDCARE WORKERS. Mount Vernon Baptist, Glen Allen, VA, seeks part-time childcare workers for varying hours. Must have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, a love for working with children, and at least one year experience in a childcare setting. To view the full job description, please go to MVBCnow.org/jobs. (Posted 1-27-22)

