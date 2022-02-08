Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Kentucky

FAMILY MINISTER. First Baptist Church Winchester, KY, is seeking a full-time Family Minister who will serve with ministry staff and members to help children, students, and families connect with God, each other, and the life of the greater church. Responsibilities include: overseeing and providing leadership for birth-12th grade and family ministries; building deep relationships with children, youth, families, and volunteers; coordinating with the pastor to ensure necessary strategies, programs and activities are in place to sustain an effective and cohesive family ministry; planning and implementing curriculum, special events, and outreach/in-reach activities; leading the Sunday children’s moment; setting and executing long- and short-term goals for the spiritual growth of FBC’s children, students, and families; planning, organizing, and executing annual events, including Vacation Bible School, fall retreat, and summer camp; and overseeing the allocated departmental budget. To learn about the church, desired qualifications, and offered compensation package, visit https://www.fbcwinchesterky. com/job-listings. (Posted 1-20-22)

Nebraska

FULL-TIME PASTOR. United Faith Community Church in Valley, Nebraska is in search of a full-time pastor. United Faith Community Church, historically aligned with the American Baptist Churches USA and United Methodist, is comprised of members from a broad range of denominational, vocational, and economic backgrounds. The church is deeply engaged in the life of Valley with two ministry locations. Their historic building is located amid a neighborhood and their Campus Building is located on the edge of town to welcome the growing neighborhoods and provide space for community ministry and events. Their ministry partnerships include local, regional, and international groups and agencies. United Faith Community Church is looking for a full-time pastor to guide them into the next chapter of mission and ministry with the people of Valley. Candidates should preach well, be able to minister to leaders and members of all ages, provide pastoral care, and equip members for mission and ministry. Candidates should submit resume’s or MinistrElife profiles to Churches Helping Churches ABC Nebraska Executive Minister Rev. Dr. Robin Stoops via email at [email protected] to arrange initial interviews. (Posted 1-8-22)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Sandhills Community Church in the central sandhills of Dunning, Nebraska, is in search of a full-time solo Pastor who can lead this vibrant small-town congregation with a passion for worship and discipleship in mission and ministry. In addition to preaching and pastoral care, candidates should be able to lead in partnership with the church leadership as they engage in many ministries like Friends and Heroes Children’s Club and participate in local ecumenical services. Sandhills Community Church is deeply connected with the life of Dunning and surrounding areas and expects their next pastor to be involved in community life as well. Musical abilities a plus but not a requirement. Benefits include a pleasant 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick parsonage with utilities. Salary commensurate with experience. Candidates should send profiles and resumes to Rev. Dr. Greg Mamula at [email protected], 302 Bridge St. Dunning, NE 68833 308-546-7061. (Posted 1-11-22)

NorthCarolina

COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR. Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, N.C., is looking for an energetic, creative, organized, team player to coordinate, implement, and evaluate all aspects of the communication of our congregation’s ministries. This would include social media strategy, web presence, branding, public relations, advertising, and digital content. Ardmore Baptist Church’s brand of Christian discipleship includes developing and nurturing people’s relationship with Jesus Christ. The Communications Director will describe how Ardmore Baptist Church demonstrates that brand through storytelling. This is a part-time position at twenty hours per week. Resumes may be sent to [email protected] and more information on the position can be found here: https://www.ardmorebaptist.org/staff-opening/. We will be accepting resumes until March 1, 2022. (Posted 2-6-22)

FULL-TIME MINISTER WITH CHILDREN. Providence Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., is seeking a full-time Minister with Children and their Families to lead this vibrant ministry. We seek to call an individual who has a passion for educating, nurturing, and encouraging children and their families to build a strong foundation for spiritual growth. Spiritual leadership, excellent organizational, communication, and listening skills, along with a warm and open personality will be keys to success. Providence Baptist Church is located in the beautiful Cotswold area of Charlotte, North Carolina. Members of our congregation come from various backgrounds and denominations. They hold diverse opinions on social and theological issues, while being centered on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. To learn more, visit our church’s website at www.providencebc.org/ and view the Job Profile. To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 2-6-22)

SouthCarolina

ASSOCIATE YOUTH AND COLLEGE MINISTER. First Baptist Church Greenville, SC, is seeking an Associate Youth and College Minister. This position is an entry-level position, assisting our full time Minister of Youth and College, designed for recent seminary or divinity school students who have completed, or will complete a Master of Divinity. Using their gifts and talents for ministry, they should have a passion for ministering to youth, college, and their families ages 6th grade through college in a large youth ministry. This position offers foundational experience and an expansion of knowledge and skill in collaboration with an innovative pastoral staff and youth minister with 16 years of experience. Visit our website firstbaptistgreenville.com for more information about our congregation and to download an application and job description. Potential candidates should submit their resume and application no later than February 28, 2022 by email to Rev. Mary Carol Anderson at [email protected]. (Posted 2-1-22)

Texas

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS. Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas is looking for a person to fill the Director of Operations position. Wilshire is a dynamic and inclusive church, and the Director of Operations is an important part of our professional leadership team. Job description and application can be found on our website: www.wilshirebc.org/employment. (Posted 1-27-22)

SENIOR PASTOR. Trinity Baptist Church of San Antonio, Texas, is seeking a Senior Pastor who is a spiritually gifted preacher, a compassionate shepherd and a Spirit-filled leader. The church is in the heart of a vibrant, multi-cultural city and is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. Interested candidates should have at least five years of experience as a senior pastor and an MDiv degree from an ATS accredited seminary. To submit a resume, follow the instructions on the Senior Pastor Search Team link at: http://www.trinitybaptist.org/senior-pastor-search-team. (Posted 1-11-22)

Virginia

PASTOR. Round Oak Baptist Church, Woodford, VA, is seeking a passionate follower of Jesus Christ to provide spiritual leadership to our members by filling the need for a Pastor. For more information, please see our job description and job application links. Please feel free to contact our search team at [email protected]. (Posted 2-1-22)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Historic Wilderness Baptist Church in Spotsylvania, VA, is seeking a full-time pastor for its dedicated, loving, and united congregation. Spotsylvania is mid-way between historical Fredericksburg, and Culpeper, and within commuting distance to Richmond, Virginia, and Washington D.C. The surrounding area hosts multiple schools, businesses, and travel venues. We ask that our future pastor preach from God’s Word to our 150+ membership and the community. Attendance is regularly 60 people at one of two services each Sunday, the early contemporary service, or the later traditional service. We also ask that he demonstrates a successful history of working with Boards, Committees and Ministries, as well as experience developing disciples and lay leaders within the church. In addition to possessing skills in planning, administration, and communication he will minister to the sick, shut-in, and bereaved and perform weddings, funerals, baptisms, etc. Interested applicants should go to wildernessbaptistchurch.org for further instructions. (Posted 1-27-22)

PART-TIME CHILDCARE WORKERS. Mount Vernon Baptist, Glen Allen, VA, seeks part-time childcare workers for varying hours. Must have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, a love for working with children, and at least one year experience in a childcare setting. To view the full job description, please go to MVBCnow.org/jobs. (Posted 1-27-22)

Washington DC

FULL-TIME SENIOR PASTOR. Riverside Baptist Church, located in the Southwest community of Washington DC, is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor to lead a multi-generational congregation of 60-100 active members. We are seeking an experienced Pastor who is equipped to effectively lead our church to function as a New Testament church as understood through historic Baptist principles, such as autonomy of the local church, the priesthood of believers and soul freedom. https://riversidedc.org/pastor-position/. Applicants are asked to forward a cover letter and resume to [email protected] no later than Monday, February 28, 2022. (Posted 1-30-22)

