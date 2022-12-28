Ministry Jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Arkansas

MINISTERIAL RESIDENT. Second Baptist Church- in Downtown Little Rock, AR- is a vibrant and historic CBF congregation in the heart of Arkansas’ Capital City (https://2bclr.com). We are looking for a seminary student to serve as our inaugural Ministerial Resident. This person will also serve on Pastoral Staff as a Young Adult and Family Ministry Associate. Please apply by sending a cover letter and resume to Preston Clegg at [email protected] by March 15th. All applications will be considered. (Posted 12-16-22)

Back to top of page

Florida

PASTOR. Friendship Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Perry, Florida, is currently seeking a full-time Pastor. We are a small conservative – premillennial, dispensational believing church. Applicants must believe that the Bible is the inspired and infallible word of God; meet all the qualifications of 1 Timothy and Titus, preach and teach from King James Bible, only. If you have questions or feel led to submit a resume and doctrinal statement, send to [email protected]. Please attach or inform us if you have sermons online. (Posted 12-16-22)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF SENIOR ADULTS. First Baptist Church of Dover, Florida, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Senior Adults. The Associate Pastor will provide direct oversight and ministry to the senior adult members. He must meet the qualifications of a Pastor (i.e., Overseer & Elder) as written in 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:5-9. Applicant must have a calling to pastoral ministry (generally) and senior adult ministry (particularly). Associate Pastor must be able to make house calls, hospital and nursing home visits, and be available for senior adults. He must be able to relate to and minister to senior adults. A minimum of a bachelor’s degree is required. A minimum of five (5) years of prior pastoral experience and in agreement with the Baptist Faith and Message (2000). Please email a cover letter/ resume to Pastor TJ Francis: [email protected] (church address 3223 N. Gallagher Road, Dover, FL 3357) (Posted 12-7-22)

Back to top of page

Kansas

VICE PRESIDENT OF ACADEMIC AFFAIRS AND DEAN OF THE FACULTY. Central Seminary in Shawnee, Kansas, is seeking to fill the position of Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty. The Vice President serves as the seminary’s primary academic officer, providing leadership in directing the work of all faculty and academic activities. The successful candidate must hold a terminal degree from an accredited institution in an appropriate discipline and have ten years of demonstrated academic experience and five years of demonstrated administrative experience in leading and managing academic and staff personnel. The successful candidate must understand learning management systems related to effective online and off-site educational programs. The ability to work effectively with international faculty, staff, and students preferred. Inquiries should be directed to Search Consultant David Sallee at [email protected]. Apply for the position by submitting a letter of interest and CV to [email protected] in the President’s Office. (Posted 11-13-22)

SENIOR DIRECTOR OF ENROLLMENT MANAGEMENT. Central Seminary, Shawnee, Kansas, is seeking to fill the position of Senior Director of Enrollment and Management. Reporting to the President, the Senior Director of Enrollment Management (SDEM) is responsible for creating a strategic enrollment plan and implementing its development and application. The SDEM oversees the adoption and application of policies and procedures in the areas of recruiting, admissions, scholarship programs, and student success in all Central’s programs and ensures consistency with Central Seminary’s mission, vision, unique value proposition, and the 2022-2024 strategic and culture plans. Salary information, more about the position and application instructions here: https://www.cbts.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Senior-Director-of-Enrollment-Management-1.pdf. (Posted 11-13-22)j

Back to top of page

Missouri

FULL-TIME PASTORAL RESIDENT. Second Baptist Church, Liberty, Mo., seeks to hire a full-time Pastoral Resident to serve and learn with our congregation for 2-3 years, beginning in late August 2023. The Pastoral Resident will benefit from a nurturing community at Second Baptist, spending focused time during their residency learning to be a Senior Pastor in ministry as they gain experience in preaching, teaching, pastoral care, administration, and congregational organization. The Pastoral Resident should have earned a Master of Divinity degree, will be a somewhat recent or upcoming seminary graduate, will sense a call to serve as a Senior Pastor, and will have demonstrated the giftedness to excel in this calling. Second Baptist is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. Applications are due by January 23, 2023, and should be submitted by email to [email protected] or by mail to: Rev. Constance McNeill, Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas Street, Liberty, MO 64068. Applicants should submit their resumes with reference and a 1-page reflection on their vocational calling/purpose. (Posted 11-29-22)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

PASTOR. Join us in a bold leap of faith into the future! Are you seeking a unique opportunity to enthusiastically lead a faithful congregation to relocate and refresh its ministry? First Baptist Church of High Point, NC seeks an innovative individual with the experience and adaptability to lead us in this restart as well as provide traditional pastoral ministry. He or she should be a seminary graduate preferably with church staff experience as a senior or associate pastor in a successful church start or restart. We desire a pastor who will provide leadership for mission opportunities and support the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist Faith and Message of 1963. Church and pastor profiles are available for viewing at www.fbchighpoint.org. Please submit a cover letter with your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 11-7-22)

Back to top of page

Tennessee

MINISTRY FELLOW FOR YOUTH AND COMMUNITY. Second Baptist Church, Memphis, Tenn., seeks to call a full-time Ministry Fellow to serve and learn with our congregation for 3 years, beginning June 2023. The Ministry Fellow will serve alongside an established team of ministry colleagues in a healthy congregational context. The primary focus of the Ministry Fellow’s role will be on ministry with youth and the Memphis community. The Fellow will also gain experience in preaching, teaching, pastoral care, and administration in a collaborative, team-based setting. The Ministry Fellow should be a recent or upcoming seminary graduate with giftedness to excel in youth ministry. Second Baptist Church, Memphis partners with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter reflecting on their call, along with their resume, by January 30, 2023 via email to [email protected] or by mail to: Stephen Cook, Second Baptist Church, 4680 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38117. (Posted 12-6-22)

Back to top of page

Texas

PASTOR FOR ADULTS. Second Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas, is seeking to call an individual to serve with our congregation as Pastor for Adults to foster the spiritual wellbeing for adults by guiding existing programs and creating space for new ministries. This position will collaborate with our pastors and lay-led ministry teams. “Second B” is an inclusive, Christian community of faith partnering with CBF and Alliance of Baptists. Full-time with competitive compensation and benefits. More information and a Job Description at secondb.org/adultspastor Applicants are encouraged to apply to [email protected]. (Posted 12-16-22)

PROGRAM DIRECTOR. For many years, the San Antonio Mennonite Church, San Antonio, Texas, has been assisting immigrants. Our program has evolved from providing basic food, clothing, and shelter to asylum-seekers merely passing through San Antonio, into a program that can address more permanent needs. We see this work as pivotal to our mission to be “a joyful and welcoming congregation that does justice, loves mercy, and walks humbly with God.” We have an immediate need for a Program Director. This person would work directly with the small number of women and children who live in our hospitality house, La Casa de Maria y Marta, which is just around the corner from our church, in the King William area of San Antonio. To apply, send a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. We hope to fill this position by the end of January 2023. Interviews will take place during January. (12-6-22)

Back to top of page

Vermont

PASTOR. The United Church of Lincoln, Vermont, seeks a pastor to lead and journey with our spiritual community in ministry and mission. We practice a loving and accepting Christian theology, embracing people from diverse religious backgrounds, denominations, and traditions. Lincoln is located in the Green Mountains of Vermont, approximately 30 miles southeast of Burlington, Vermont. We hope for someone committed to becoming part of our loving, small-town community for the long-term. Untiring wit and hardy constitution, a plus! Undergraduate degree in pursuit of MDiv a minimum. Master of Divinity degree/equivalent preferred. Visit our website at www.unitedchurchoflincoln.org and select Seeking Pastor from the menu for more detail about applying for this position. (Posted 11-29-30)

Back to top of page

Virginia

PASTOR. Grace Hills Baptist Church, Appomattox, VA, is seeking a full-time pastor. We value a pastor who proclaims God’s Good News through inspirational speaking skills and informed Bible scholarship. Our worship liturgy is “Baptist traditional” while appreciating variations on our present worship style. We desire collegial ministry between our pastor and lay leaders and affirm women in ordained leadership. Candidates must have a Master of Divinity degree, and ideally, several years of experience either as a pastor or associate pastor. Interested candidates may learn more about our congregation and how to apply at gracehillsbaptist.com. Please send a cover letter and resume to [email protected] and submit your profile on ministermatching.com. Applicat ions will be accepted through February 1, 2023. (Posted 12-7-22)

SENIOR PASTOR. Gloucester Point Baptist Church (located in southeast coastal Virginia) is searching for a Senior Pastor who has a solid understanding of the foundation of the Christian Faith and fully endorses Southern Baptist theological guidelines. The Vision of Gloucester Point Baptist is to so become the Household of God that those who enter our fellowship shall find Him and through provided worship, study, training and service, shall find all that is needed for spiritual growth. Our church is affiliated with the Peninsula Baptist Association, the Baptist General Association of Virginia and the Southern Baptist Convention. Gloucester is a growing and increasingly changing county that is an integral part of the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Visit www.gloptbaptist.org/pastor-search for detailed information and access to the pastor application form. (Posted 11-8-22)

Back to top of page

AND MORE