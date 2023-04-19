Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

CHURCH BUSINESS ADMINISTRATOR. First Baptist Church of St Petersburg, FL, is seeking a Church Business Administrator. This role will serve as the primary advisor of financial and human resources operations for the church, while also assisting the Pastoral Staff in required tasks, while managing the church office. It is a salaried, full-time professional support staff position. Benefits are available. A job description is available at fbcstpete.org/were-hiring. Submit your resume and/or any questions to [email protected]. (Posted 3-24-23)

LEAD PASTOR. Calvary Baptist Church in Bradenton, Florida, is seeking a full-time Lead Pastor. The candidate must be a born again believer who meets the qualifications outlined in I Timothy 3:1-13. He must also fully believe and support Calvary’s Articles of Faith. We seek a candidate who is a graduate of an accredited seminary school, with ten plus year’s experience. A Lead Pastor tab can be found at https://bradentoncalvary.org/. (Posted 2-28-23)

YOUTH INTERN. First Baptist Church, Cornelia, GA, is seeking a Youth Intern to be responsible for leading middle and high school students during their small group time on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings. This position could grow into additional hours/responsibilities based on level of maturity and experience. Some office hours would be necessary for the purpose of planning activities and working with FBC staff on Wednesday night 2D Fusion experience and Sunday morning activities/worship. Please send resume and cover letter to Becky Hughes, FBC Communications Ministry Assistant, [email protected] or 706-778-4412. (Posted 4-14-23)

ACCOUNTING MANAGER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is in the process of seeking an Accounting Manager to join the Operations team. The Accounting Manager supports the Associate Coordinator for Operations by implementing the overall financial plans and accounting practices of the organization. This position will be responsible for developing and maintaining accounting policies, procedures, and internal controls to ensure accurate and timely financial statements for CBF and CBF Foundation. We encourage anyone who is interested in the role to apply. We also welcome any recommendations you might have. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. (Posted 4-4-23)

CRM ENABLEMENT MANAGER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is in the process of seeking a CRM Enablement Manager to join the Operations team. This position will lead the management of our Salesforce strategy and integrate digital solutions to increase our CRM capability and enhance the quality of data and reporting. We encourage anyone who is interested in the role to apply. We also welcome any recommendations you might have. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. (Posted 3-27-23)

FORMATIONS PASTOR. Johns Creek Baptist Church of Alpharetta, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta, is seeking a full-time Formations Pastor, to lead a comprehensive and progressive strategy for spiritual formation and theological education within the church. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, have a residential membership of 2800+, hold both Contemporary and Traditional worship services each week, and host a unique Sunday School design that sees nearly 80% of the weekly worship attendance in community-driven Bible study the hour prior to worship. Johns Creek Baptist Church seeks to be a free and faithful voice of the Gospel, witnessing with integrity to Jesus Christ and the mission of the Church. Please send resumes to [email protected]. Full job description available upon request. (Posted 3-24-23)

SENIOR PASTOR. Heritage Baptist Church of Cartersville, Georgia, is seeking a senior pastor. Our senior pastor for the last 12 years has announced his plans for retirement this year and we are prayerfully seeking God’s guidance as we search for our next senior pastor. From its first days, women and men have shared equally in leadership at Heritage, including the role of ministers and deacons. The pastor serves as the primary teaching pastor for the church “to equip the saints for the work of ministry, for building up the body of Christ” (Ephesians 4:12). The pastor provides leadership for guiding the church in the fulfillment of its mission through four areas of responsibility: vision and strategic planning, biblical preaching and teaching, staff/leadership development and pastoral care. The full job description is available on our website at http://www.hbccartersville.org/pastor-search. Please send your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 3-21-23)

MINISTER TO YOUTH AND THEIR FAMILIES. Calvary Baptist Church in Lexington, KY is seeking a full-time Minister to Youth and Their Families in combination with an additional area of ministry to be determined by the candidate’s calling, experience and passion. We are a church that values relationships, spiritual growth in Christ and missions. We are searching for candidates who are committed to discipling young people and fostering their growth as leaders, passionate about partnering with families and open to the diversity that Calvary values. Calvary is located in the heart of Lexington between the University of Kentucky campus and a thriving downtown and is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, CBF of KY and the Baptist World Alliance. If interested, please submit a resume with a cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 2-23-23)

PASTOR. Sunset Hill Baptist Church, in Omaha, Nebraska, is in search of a full-time pastor. The church is located in the Westside Community, Sunset Hills is in search of a pastor who can lead a congregation into the future. Sunset Hills BC are looking for a pastor to provide historical pastoral responsibilities such as: preaching, teaching, and visitation. They are in search of a candidate that has the passion and ability to provide leadership development training coupled with pastoral gifts that encourage participation and spiritual growth. This pastor would be in fellowship and cooperation with the ABC-USA and ABC-NE. All interested candidates should submit their resumes or ABC profiles to the ABC Nebraska region office via email to [email protected]. For more information, please call 402-556-4730. (Posted 3-14-23)

MINISTER OF STUDENTS. First Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC, is actively seeking a full time Minister of Students. This person will work in conjunction with our Discipleship team to provide a comprehensive ministry to students in grade 6 and above. The ideal candidate will be a graduate of an accredited seminary, possess a willingness to be a team player on a large ministerial staff, have a minimum of 3-5 years of experience in student ministry, and be willing to transition by early August, 2023. The full position description can be found on our church website fbcwilmington.org under the careers tab. To apply, email resume and cover letter to John Daniels, Executive Pastor: [email protected] no later than April 30, 2023. (Posted 4-4-23)

PASTOR. Warrenton Baptist Church, Warrenton, NC, is seeking a pastor. We are a Main Street church in a small historic town, the county seat of a primarily rural county. Our preference is for a full-time pastor, with openness to other options. Our congregation affirms the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message and supports both men and women in ministry roles. We desire a pastor who can provide strong leadership in worship, compassionate pastoral care, and guidance for spiritual development and Christian outreach. Our church utilizes a traditional style of worship, with openness to incorporating less traditional elements. We follow the Christian year and use the Christian seasons as a guide for our worship. We seek to care for one another and to be a Christian presence for those outside our church family, nearby, and throughout the world. Interested candidates may send resumes to: Claude Burrows, pastor search committee chair. Email: [email protected]. Address: Attention: Claude Burrows, 226 N Main St, Warrenton, NC 27589. (Posted 3-28-23)

WORSHIP PASTOR. Central Baptist Church, Johnson City, TN, is actively seeking an experienced church music leader to serve as its next Worship Pastor. For more information, please go to our church website www.cbcjc.org/careers. (Posted 4-4-23)

HOSPICE CHAPLAIN. VITAS Healthcare, a hospice, is looking for a Chaplain for the Kyle, Texas 78640 (South Austin, San Marcos, New Braunfels, Kyle) area. As a core member of the interdisciplinary team, the Chaplain provides for the spiritual needs of hospice patients, families, caregivers, and staff. The Chaplain provides pastoral care interventions, which are determined by spiritual assessments, the specific setting, and sensitivity to a variety of values, beliefs, and religious orientations. The Chaplain seeks excellence in pastoral care, which requires an authentic demeanor, compassion and skill in dealing with the spiritual dynamics of illness, loss, and death. The Chaplain is accountable for the delivery of bereavement services by the team to the patient and family. The complete job description and qualifications can be found here: https://careers.vitas.com/#en/sites/CX_5001/job/20591/?utm_medium=jobshare. Applicants can apply at VITAS.jobs and/or call our VITAS recruiter Ginger Lowry ((713) 663-4961 ex.4961; [email protected]) for more details. (Posted 4-7-23)

MUSICIAN POSITION(S). Hampton Baptist Church, a vibrant, moderate, downtown church in Hampton, Virginia, is seeking qualified musicians to lead a robust music program. The duties can be filled in a variety of ways depending on the interest of applicants (1 full-time position, 1 part-time position, or multiple part-time positions). Duties include directing choirs, accompanying choirs, playing the organ and piano for worship services, and supporting lay members as they use their musical gifts to glorify God. Hampton Baptist is a welcoming, thoughtful congregation with a long history in the community. Our congregation affirms both men and women in pastoral ministry. Music is very important to many members of our church and the musician(s) will be an integral part of the church’s mission. The congregation’s primary style of worship is traditional. Application information and a profile of the church can be found at hamptonbaptist.org/careers. (Posted 4-7-23)

MUSIC DIRECTOR OR ORGANIST/CHOIRMASTER. Starling Avenue Baptist Church in Martinsville, Virginia, is seeking a part-time Music Director or Organist/Choirmaster. The musician will be responsible for planning and leading the music for our traditional service as well as provide leadership for the overall music program of the church. The successful candidate will have a BA in music or equivalent experience. Interested applicants should submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected].or more details about the church, visit our website at www.starlingavenue.org (Member Resources). (Posted 2-28-23)

