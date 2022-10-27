Most Americans agree democracy is in trouble, but few worry about it

Although fragmented politically, a strong majority of Americans agree democracy is in peril. They also agree their pocketbooks are far more important than the future of the nation’s government.

A New York Times/Siena College poll conducted this month shows 71% of U.S. registered voters believe “American democracy is currently under threat.” But only 7% ranked the decline of democracy as “the most important problem facing the country today.”

The poll reveals almost equal proportions of voters — 74% of Democrats, 72% of Republicans and 71% of independents — think democracy is under threat. Survey respondents who ranked the state of democracy as the nation’s most important threat showed a slightly wider but similar spread — only 9% of Democrats, 4% of Republicans and 7% of independents.

In contrast, voters across the political spectrum said they worry most about the economy. Among all voters, 45% said two key economic indicators top their concerns. “The economy (including jobs, stock market)” generated the greatest concern, receiving the top score from 26% of all voters, including 18% of Democrats, 35% of Republicans and 23% of independents. Just behind, “inflation or the cost of living” got the second-highest vote, ranked first among 19% of voters, including 19% of Democrats, 25% of Republicans and 14% of independents.

With its 7% rating, concern about democracy ranked third — behind the two economic issues — of all important problems facing the country. Others named by 2% or more of respondents were: immigration, 5%; abortion, 4%; polarization/division, 4%; climate change, 3%; crime, 3%; Trump/Republicans, 3%; Biden/Biden administration/Democrats, 2%; gun policies, 2%; racism/racial issues, 2%; and Russia/war in Ukraine, 2%.

Concern about democracy may have ranked behind other concerns because Americans hold the government in low regard. Asked to indicate who “government mainly works to benefit,” 68% of all registered voters — 58% of Democrats, 74% of Republicans and 71% of independents — said “powerful elites.” Meanwhile, only 22% of all voters — 30% of Democrats, 21% of Republicans and 16% of independents — said “ordinary people.”

Although the vast majority of Americans agreed democracy is imperiled, they disagreed about the causes. By way of explanation, they start pointing fingers.

Both political parties and independents said the other parties threaten democracy. Among Democrats, 57% said Republicans present a major threat to democracy, and another 34% said Republicans present a minor threat to democracy. Among Republicans, 5% said Democrats are a major threat, and 31% said Democrats are a minor threat to democracy. Among independents, 23% said they think Republicans present a major threat and 44% said Republicans present a minor threat to democracy. On average, independents see Democrats similarly, with 31% each citing Democrats as major and minor threats.

The survey asked the 71% of all voters who said democracy is under threat, “What one or two words do you think summarize the current threat to democracy?”

The top five answers for Democrats were Donald Trump, 15%; Republicans, including leaders other than Trump, 11%; societal divisions/political divisions/polarization, 11%; nationalism/white nationalism/right-wing extremism, 9%; and the government/government corruption/nonspecific politicians/leaders, 8%.

The top five answers for Republicans were Democrats, including leaders other than Joe Biden, 16%; the government/government corruption/nonspecific politicians/leaders, 15%; Biden, 8%; societal divisions/political divisions/polarization, 7%; and socialism/communism, 5%.

Independents’ top answers were the government/government corruption/nonspecific politicians/leaders, 18%; Trump, 10%; Biden, 7%; societal divisions/political divisions/polarization, 7%; and violence/political extremism, as well as misinformation/conspiracies/election denial, both 5%.

While the economy and inflation worry Americans most, voters do not see this issue as a threat to democracy. Only 4% of Democrats, 3% of Republicans and 2% of independents said they think financial issues threaten government structure.

Only 2% of Republicans said voter fraud and voting issues pose a threat.

Moreover, several issues that have flooded television ads leading up to the mid-term elections barely registered with voters as threats to democracy. For example, only 2% of Republicans said voter fraud and voting issues pose a threat. Only 3% indicated politically correct culture, woke issues and cancel culture are threatening. And only 2% reported immigration/border control threaten democracy. Even though Democrats have decried the Jan. 6 insurrection, only 4% said violence and political extremism present a threat to democracy.

The survey showed Americans are evenly split among political divisions. Registered voters indicated they are Democrat, 31%; Republican, 30%; independent, 29%; and another party, 3%. Among independents, 38% said they lean toward the Democratic Party, and 39% said they lean toward the Republican Party.

