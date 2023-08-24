Baptist News Global
Native American group to digitize 20,000 archival pages linked to Quaker-run Indian boarding schools

August 24, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

A coalition advocating for Native American people impacted by an oppressive system of boarding schools for Native youths plans to digitize 20,000 archival pages related to schools in that system that were operated by the Quakers.

