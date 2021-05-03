Baptist News Global
New bishop of Biden’s hometown mum on Communion question

May 3, 2021

The newly appointed bishop of Joe Biden’s home diocese in Delaware said Friday he would gladly speak with the president about his views on abortion but did not say whether he would allow him to continue receiving Communion, as his predecessor has.

