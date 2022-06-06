Baptist News Global
New Smithsonian Exhibit Explores the Complexity of Science and Religion

June 6, 2022

Read the full story: Religion & Politics

When the people of Dayton, Tennessee, welcomed the world’s attention to their community for the 1925 Scopes trial, municipal leaders printed an informational brochure on whose cover was the question: “Why Dayton of all places?”

