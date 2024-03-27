Baptist News Global
New York Jets star Sauce Gardner says his ‘intentions were positive’ when he said that Jews ‘run the world’

March 27, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner says his “intentions were positive” when he echoed an antisemitic trope in a video clip on Monday.

