Next up: BNG webinar with David Gushee this week

BNG readers are invited to a free webinar this Wednesday afternoon with BNG columnist David Gushee.

The Mercer University ethicist will talk with BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield about Gushee’s newest book, Defending Democracy from its Christian Enemies.

The webinar is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Register for this free webinar here.

In the new book, Gushee issues a call to preserve democratic norms, including constitutional government, the rule of law and equal rights for all. He analyzes where Christians have discarded their commitment to democracy and bought into authoritarianism in the U.S. and several other countries, both historically and today.

The webinar will tackle one of the thorniest questions of our times: How is it that so many Christians have become enemies of democracy?

Participants will be invited to join the conversation through Q&A.

Two other upcoming webinars are scheduled in this fall series.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, at noon Central time, Wingfield will talk with Bill Wilson and Matt Cook. Wilson is the founder of the Center for Healthy Churches, and Cook is his successor as executive director.

They and their team of consultants frequently work with churches in leadership transitions, and now they’ve been through one themselves. The webinar will focus on what they’ve learned from their own experiences about successful leadership transitions for nonprofits and churches.

Register for this free webinar here.

The third webinar will feature Emily Smith, also known to BNG readers as the Friendly Neighborhood Epidemiologist. It will be Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 11:30 a.m. Central time.

Smith, who previously taught at Baylor University, now serves as an assistant professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine/Surgery at Duke University and at the Duke Global Health Institute. She is a real-life epidemiologist with expertise in global health.

Her new book, The Science of the Good Samaritan: Thinking Bigger about Loving Our Neighbors, grew out of her blogging during the pandemic as she attempted to help people understand what COVID-19 is and how it spreads. Her work was featured in several BNG articles.

She expands the Bible’s command to “love your neighbor as yourself” and says “truly being a neighbor goes way beyond simply donating food or money. … It’s also (about) changing our hearts and posture to match those deeds.”

Register for this free webinar here.

