Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

One in 10 US hate crimes occur at schools, FBI says

Exclude from home page  |  January 31, 2024

Read the full story: Reuters

As many as one in 10 hate crimes in the U.S. take place at schools – from kindergarten through college – according to an FBI report released on Monday, with Black students the most frequent targets, followed by Jewish and LGBTQ victims.

More Articles