Read the full story: The New York Times

On Friday, Aug. 18, a man named Travis Ikeguchi shot and killed Laura Ann Carleton in Cedar Glen, Calif. On Monday, the San Bernardino County sheriff Shannon Dicus said, “Investigators determined that prior to the shooting the suspect tore down a Pride, or rainbow, flag that was hanging in front of the store and yelled many homophobic slurs toward Carleton.”