Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Pope reverses Benedict, reimposes restrictions on Latin Mass

Exclude from home page  |  July 20, 2021

Read the full story: Associated Press

Pope Francis cracked down Friday on the spread of the old Latin Mass, reversing one of Pope Benedict XVI’s signature decisions in a major challenge to traditionalist Catholics who immediately decried it as an attack on them and the ancient liturgy.

More Articles