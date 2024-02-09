Pro-Trump ‘prophets’ are taking their show on the road

A group of pro-Trump “prophets” who are 2020 election deniers are taking their show on the road with FlashPoint Live, which will visit seven cities before this year’s presidential election.

As Religion News Service reported, FlashPoint Live is based on the FlashPoint TV show, debuted in September 2022 on the Victory Channel, owned by controversial Texas televangelist Kenneth Copeland.

“It’s time for patriots and believers to come together to get informed, equipped and activated as — together — we will rescue America,” say ads for the tour, which is based on a Christian current events TV show that seamlessly blends MAGA with “Thus sayeth the Lord.”

The “prophetic” road show opens this weekend at Andrew Wommack’s Charis Bible College near Colorado Springs before visiting Tulsa, Virginia Beach, Columbus, Ohio, Fort Worth, Omaha and New Orleans. Evening sessions will be streamed live.

Copeland, one of the original televangelists, preaches a prosperity gospel that has helped him prosper. The 87-year-old pastor has an estimated worth more than $750 million and his own airport for his planes.

He got involved in the 2020 election with a show hosted by Gene Bailey, a pastor at Copeland’s Eagle Mountain International Church outside Fort Worth.

The TV show features a roster of pro-Trump, MAGA-friendly politicians, including Mike Lindell, a leading election denier who has used up $60 million in profits from his MyPillow company to fund unsubstantiated claims of election fraud; Lance Wallnau, who predicted Trump’s 2016 election and promotes Seven Mountain Dominionism; and Hank Kunneman, a pastor who claims “an incredible accuracy in the word of knowledge and prophecy concerning nations and world events.”

RNS noted: “Trump has appeared on the show six times, and viewers can expect to see former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn, as well as Sens. Josh Hawley and Rand Paul and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on a 2022 episode.

Evangelist Mario Murillo, a former regular panelist on FlashPoint, said he stepped away from the show because he didn’t want to appear alongside “false prophets.”

More than 100 self-proclaimed prophets wrongly prophesied Trump would cruise to victory in 2020, and few have repented of their error. Kunneman doubled down, saying, “God, people have laughed at you. They’ve laughed at your prophets, they’ve laughed at your church, they’ve laughed at your intercessors, they’ve laughed at the patriots, they’ve laughed at those that voted for 45,” meaning Trump, the 45th president.