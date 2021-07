Read the full story: Religion News Service

More than 80,000 men are expected to gather at the Dallas Cowboy’s stadium in Arlington, Texas, Friday and Saturday (July 16-17) for the Christian men’s organization Promise Keepers’ first major in-person event in two decades. It’s a stunning revival for what was once a men’s ministry staple that was part tailgating rally and part contemporary worship service and drew well-known pastors, Christian business leaders and athletes and their followers by SUV loads.