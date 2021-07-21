Baptist News Global
Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to burning D.C. church’s banner

Exclude from home page  |  July 21, 2021

Read the full story: Politico

The national leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pleaded guilty Monday to two charges, including one involving the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a Washington, D.C., church.

