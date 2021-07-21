Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to burning D.C. church’s banner

The national leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pleaded guilty Monday to two charges, including one involving the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a Washington, D.C., church.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | July 21, 2021
The national leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, pleaded guilty Monday to two charges, including one involving the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from a Washington, D.C., church.
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBrad Bull
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionMichael Chancellor
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionLaura Ellis
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionDoug Haney
AnalysisLaura Levens
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPhawnda Moore
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBecky Ankeny
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionErica Whitaker
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionLaura Ellis
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionDoug Haney
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionBecky Ankeny
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionMarvin McMickle
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionAmy Curtis
OpinionLeland N. Allen III
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionStan Mitchell
OpinionEarl Chappell
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff