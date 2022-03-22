Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Racial Justice Protest Affirmation Outpaced Financial Support

Exclude from home page  |  March 22, 2022

Read the full story: Good Faith Media

Far more people were supportive of protests for racial justice in 2020 than those who made donations to organizations and causes working for racial justice, according to a report published by The Women’s Philanthropy Institute on March 8.

More Articles