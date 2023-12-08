Baptist News Global
Rare Holy Land Treasures Go On International Tour

December 8, 2023

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

A recently-opened exhibit of 75 ecclesiastical treasures at Lisbon’s renowned Calouste Gulbenkian Museum previews the stellar permanent display that will be showcased at the new wing of Jerusalem’s Terra Sancta Museum when it opens in 2026.

