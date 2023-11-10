Reminder: Join Saturday webinar with Greg Garrett and Anthony Reddie in dialogue about James Cone and James Baldwin

BNG’s next “Change-making Conversations” webinar — Saturday, Oct. 11 — will feature a dialogue with two leading scholars on the theological influences of James Cone and James Baldwin.

Baylor University professor Greg Garrett, author of the new book The Gospel According to James Baldwin, will join Anthony Reddie, professor of Black theology and director of the Oxford Center for Religion and Culture at Regent’s Park College, in dialogue with BNG Executive Director Mark Wingfield. Reddie is the author of Introducing James. H. Cone: A Personal Exploration.

Both Baldwin and Cone are considered essential figures in Black liberation theology and in addressing the historical evils of slavery and racism.

Garrett, the Carole McDaniel Hanks Professor of Literature and Culture at Baylor, is a regular BNG columnist. Raised Southern Baptist, he now is an Episcopal lay preacher and is Canon Theologian at the American Cathedral in Paris. His current research, funded by the Eula Mae and John Baugh Foundation, focuses on racism in the church and in American culture.

Reddie, who teaches historical and systematic theology, is a recipient of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s 2020 Lanfranc Award for “exceptional and sustained contribution to Black theology in Britain and beyond.” He is currently engaged in a research project for the Council for World Mission and its “Legacies of Slavery” project, examining the London Missionary Society’s past involvement in enslavement.

The webinar will be Saturday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. Central time. The event is free, but advance registration is required. Register here.

Related articles:

A conversation with Anthony Reddie about the importance of James Cone

Greg Garrett, Baylor prof and BNG columnist, awarded Baugh grant for research on race and media