Researchers Find Physical Evidence of Earthquake Described in Old Testament

August 10, 2021

Read the full story: Smithsonian Magazine

Archaeologists in Jerusalem have found evidence of damage to buildings and pottery that may have been caused by a huge, eighth-century B.C.E. earthquake mentioned in the biblical books of Amos and Zechariah.

