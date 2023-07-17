Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Rev. Jesse Jackson will retire, relinquishing longtime civil rights leadership role

Exclude from home page  |  July 17, 2023

Read the full story: USA Today

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. is stepping down from his role as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the prominent civil rights organization that evolved from Operation PUSH, which the longtime civil rights leader founded a half-century ago.

More Articles