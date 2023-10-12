SBC ethics agency publishes ‘Evangelical Statement in Support of Israel’

The Southern Baptist Convention Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission has issued an “Evangelical Statement in Support of Israel” that has been signed by dozens of Baptist and evangelical leaders and is open for others to sign.

The Oct. 11 letter offers unflinching support for Israel in its current fight with Hamas and says Israel’s retaliation against Hamas — which has trapped 2 million people in Gaza without electricity, water or food — falls within the Christian “just war” tradition.

“In the wake of the evil and indefensible atrocities now committed against the people of Israel by Hamas, we, the undersigned, unequivocally condemn the violence against the vulnerable, fully support Israel’s right and duty to defend itself against further attack, and urgently call all Christians to pray for the salvation and peace of the people of Israel and Palestine,” the letter begins.

“While our theological perspectives on Israel and the church may vary, we are unified in calling attacks against Jewish people especially troubling as they have been often targeted by their neighbors since God called them as his people in the days of Abraham (Genesis 12:1-3).”

The letter says the modern state of Israel in 1948, Israel “has faced numerous attacks, incursions, and violations of its national sovereignty” from its inception in 1948. “The Jewish people have long endured genocidal attempts to eradicate them and to destroy the Jewish state. These antisemitic, deadly ideologies and terrorist actions must be opposed.”

The letter lauds Israel as “a rare example of democracy in a region dominated by authoritarian regimes.”

It explains: “In keeping with Christian Just War tradition, we also affirm the legitimacy of Israel’s right to respond against those who have initiated these attacks as Romans 13 grants governments the power to bear the sword against those who commit such evil acts against innocent life.”

The only mention of the Palestinian people is in the context of evangelism: “We recognize the dignity and personhood of all persons living in the Middle East and affirm God’s love for them as well as his offer of salvation through Jesus Christ to all people. We also recognize the difficult ministry of Jewish and Palestinian believers who labor for the gospel. We pray for their protection and for God’s blessing on their gospel ministry.”

The signatories call on American policymakers “to use their power to take all forms of terrorism seriously and call governments and civil authorities to confront evil work to prevent future attacks so that the innocent and vulnerable will be protected.”

Signers include ERLC President Brent Leatherwood, SBC President Bart Barber and most of the heads of SBC entities, as well as former ERLC Presidents Richard Land and Russell Moore.

