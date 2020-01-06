Baptist News Global
Seeking the cross: Icy dips mark the feast of Epiphany

CuratedAssociated Press  |  January 6, 2020

Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers plunged into the icy waters of rivers and lakes across Bulgaria on Monday to retrieve crucifixes tossed by priests in Epiphany ceremonies commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ.

