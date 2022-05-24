Baptist News Global
Senior Israeli lawmaker warns of “religious war” over Jerusalem moves

May 24, 2022

Read the full story: Reuters

A senior Israeli lawmaker said on Monday the country risked “religious war” after a court ruled in favour of Jews who had tried to pray at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and as nationalists planned a march near the flashpoint site.

