Students and alumni express concern about restructuring of OBU’s storied music program

One of the premier schools of music among Baptist universities will be diminished in stature by restructuring this summer.

News of dramatic changes to the Warren Angell College of Fine Arts at Oklahoma Baptist University broke on Facebook March 4, although the university has not issued any official statement on the matter. The school is located in Shawnee, Okla.

Documents obtained by Baptist News Global that were distributed to students indicate the university will undergo a restructuring this summer, moving from seven distinct colleges to two — a college of theology, arts and humanities; and a college of business, health science and education.

Both the school of music and the school of theology (named for legendary Oklahoma Baptist pastor Herschel Hobbs) will be subsumed into the new college of theology, arts and humanities, according to an organizational chart.

“There will be no closure of the Division of Music at OBU,” university spokesman Kenny Day told BNG March 5. “The university recently announced an upcoming academic structure reorganization to employees, but (we) have not yet made any public release of that information. At the same time, an email was sent to students to let them know a restructuring was coming and to reassure them that all current students throughout the university will be able to graduate with their current degree plans.”

Day added: “Music is an integral part of Oklahoma Baptist University and will be for decades to come. … Let me reiterate the Division of Music is not closing and music degrees will continue to be offered.”

He said the university will release an official statement clarifying the situation soon.

Among the constellation of faith-based colleges and universities in America, OBU from the mid-20th century onward gained a reputation as a top-tier music school. Its graduates serve in prominent churches across the nation, as missionaries, educators, administrators and performers.

The College of Fine Arts is named for a legendary dean, Warren Angell, who served in that post 37 years. Angell was so widely regarded that the school of fine arts was named for him while he was still living and still working.

While working on his doctorate at Columbia University, Angell sang with Fred Waring’s Pennsylvanians and was an arranger and soloist with the Robert Shaw Chorale. He directed the Tuneclippers on USO tours of Europe and the Far East and performed with Bob Hope.

His successor, James Woodward, further solidified OBU’s national reputation as a music powerhouse. Woodward directed the Singing Churchmen of Oklahoma and later traveled on weekends to Los Angeles, where he led the music program for Robert Schuller’s Crystal Cathedral during its prime.

Even before COVID-19, smaller private colleges and universities faced daunting financial challenges. Many of them, like OBU, had expanded beyond their liberal arts roots to offer more expansive programs and a diversity of majors to attract more students. Funding such a diverse educational offering takes money.

Thus, in one of the first signs of financial contraction, OBU announced in November 2020 that it would eliminate seven varsity athletics programs: men’s golf, men’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis, and women’s lacrosse. This was part of a $3 million reduction in the university’s athletic budget.

The latest restructuring news appears to be further driven by financial concerns.

University administrators met with students March 4, according to sophomore music major Connor Eshelman, who is among those taking to social media to appeal to alumni and friends to protest the changes.

Eshelman said he believes the administration “has only the best intentions at heart” but like other students and alumni wishes the outcome would be different.

Although the school of music will continue in a new form, “our beloved school of music and Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts will no longer exist as we know it,” he wrote. The new organization chart shows a Warren M. Angell School of Visual and Performing Arts as one of four divisions within the new college of theology, arts and humanities.

Echoing concerns of students and alumni at other universities that have gone through massive restructuring lately, Eshelman lamented that students did not get their questions answered at the forum. “In the one hour meeting we did not cover more than a few questions. The majority of the time was spent being reassured that the administration is supportive of the School of Music and that they understand the value it adds to our university. Yet, no questions were given a direct answer.”

These changes reportedly include the anticipated departure of some current deans whose schools are being demoted and loss of at least three faculty positions within the school of music. That could leave the university without a trained choral leader on faculty, Eshelman said. The university’s website currently lists 12 members of the music faculty.

He reported of the forum: “Another question was asked — what will happen with the choral programs, as after this year there will not be a chorally trained person on staff? This answer was given: They are going to be looking for someone in the community who would be qualified to do the job.”

Eshelman represents a multi-generation OBU family, with ties back to the 1940s. His parents previously worked at the university.

Although the university says it will honor his and other students’ degree plans, “music majors and many other students do not believe that the administration understands the value of a strong music department,” he said. “I understand I will obtain my degree, but it will not be with the professors or in the same high-quality manner that I signed up for.”

As news of the upcoming changes spreads across social media, alumni are swapping information as it becomes available — filling a vacuum created by lack of information from the university itself.

By some accounts, the piano and worship departments are being dissolved but the rest of the music school is simply being restructured. Current students and alumni are reporting that the marching band has been moved from the school of music to the athletic department.

A recent article in Forbes magazine set the larger context for what is playing out at OBU.

“With students seeking lower-cost alternatives over traditional brick-and-mortar schools, a growing number of online courses, employers questioning the value of a degree and no visible end to off-campus regulations, music education will likely be forever changed due to the pandemic,” wrote Brian Penick.

This trend, however it plays out, will no doubt affect Baptist colleges and universities nationwide because of their historical connection to music education and performance — a reality rooted in the importance of choral and instrumental music in church worship, which also has changed dramatically in recent years.

