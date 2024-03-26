Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

The Myth Behind the Meaning of Paul’s Words on Women and Childbearing

Exclude from home page  |  March 26, 2024

Read the full story: Christianity Today

As a female New Testament scholar, I simply do not have the luxury of avoiding 1 Timothy 2:11–15, where Paul, after stating that women should “learn in quietness and full submission,” claims they “will be saved through childbearing.”

More Articles