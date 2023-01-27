The Rise of Spirit Warriors on the Christian Right

Read the full story: The New Republic

America’s God came into being in 1620 somewhere near Plymouth Rock, and He hasn’t changed much since. That’s more or less the story that many Americans have been told. Of course, it isn’t true; American religion has undergone some massive transformations in its long history, from the Great Awakening to the rise of the Social Gospel. Such changes arise in this country episodically. In fact, it is undergoing another such transformation right now—arguably the least well-reported yet most politically problematic one yet.