‘There are still so many things to do,’ Pope says in new memoir amid resignation rumors

Exclude from home page  |  March 20, 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

In a new memoir, Pope Francis tells his story through the historical moments that punctuated his life, from the Second World War to Sept. 11, and examines how those events ultimately impacted his pontificate.

