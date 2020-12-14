Baptist News Global
U.S. Supreme Court rules Religious Freedom Restoration Act allows monetary damages against federal officials

December 14, 2020

By a vote of 8-0 (Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate), the Supreme Court on Thursday held that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) allows for monetary damages against officials who are sued in their official capacities.

