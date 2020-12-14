U.S. Supreme Court rules Religious Freedom Restoration Act allows monetary damages against federal officials

By a vote of 8-0 (Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate), the Supreme Court on Thursday held that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) allows for monetary damages against officials who are sued in their official capacities.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | December 14, 2020
By a vote of 8-0 (Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate), the Supreme Court on Thursday held that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) allows for monetary damages against officials who are sued in their official capacities.
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionMeredith Stone
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSusan M. Shaw and Regina McClinton
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionKnox Thames
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionJack Levison
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisCynthia Astle
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionCorrie Shull
OpinionJack Levison
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBrian Kaylor
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsPat Cole
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionMeredith Stone
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionSusan M. Shaw and Regina McClinton
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionKnox Thames
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionJack Levison
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionCorrie Shull
OpinionJack Levison
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionLaura Levens
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionBecky Ankeny
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionJack Levison
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionJack Levison
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff