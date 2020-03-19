Baptist News Global
United Methodist Church postpones General Conference amid coronavirus

CuratedReligion News Service  |  March 19, 2020

The United Methodist Church has postponed its 2020 General Conference — where delegates were expected to take up legislation to split the denomination — over concerns about the spread of COVID-19, what’s commonly referred to as the coronavirus.

