US religious freedom commission leaves Saudi Arabia after rabbi co-chair is told to remove his kippah

March 14, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

A U.S. government delegation tasked with monitoring religious freedom around the world cut a visit to Saudi Arabia short after Saudi officials demanded that a prominent rabbi on the trip remove his kippah.

