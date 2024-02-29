Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

W.E.B. Du Bois’ study ‘The Philadelphia Negro’ at 125 still explains roots of the urban Black experience – sociologist Elijah Anderson tells why it should be on more reading lists

Exclude from home page  |  February 29, 2024

Read the full story: The Conversation

W.E.B. Du Bois is widely known for his civil rights activism, but many sociologists argue that he has yet to receive due recognition as the founding father of American sociology.

More Articles