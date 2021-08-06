Warnock, Progressive National Baptists focus on voting rights during annual meeting

The Rev. Raphael Warnock urged the Progressive National Baptist Convention to keep fighting to protect voting rights as the historically Black denomination held its annual meeting.
BNG staff | August 6, 2021
