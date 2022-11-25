Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

What does healing look like to survivors of the US Indian boarding school system?

Exclude from home page  |  November 25, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

As both political and church leaders urge truth-telling and healing, the question remains: What does healing mean to the still living survivors and descendants of those who experienced abuse in the U.S. Indian boarding school system?

More Articles