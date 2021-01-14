Baptist News Global
What four strangers of different faiths learned while living together during a pandemic

January 14, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Nearly a year ago, four young people of different faiths — Baha’i, Christianity, Islam and Judaism — moved into a Los Angeles home as part of a new interfaith experiment known as the Abrahamic House.

