Stephen Tolson says he heard at 10 years old to stay away from Paul Pressler. In the late 1970s, Pressler was an up-and-coming Harris County, Texas, judge and a youth director at Bethel Independent Presbyterian Church in Houston, where Tolson’s father was a pastor. The youth group averaged about 135 students a week, according to Pressler’s 1999 memoir.