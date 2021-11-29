Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

White supremacists found liable for violence at Charlottesville rally

Exclude from home page  |  November 29, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

A jury has found that a group that helped organized the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is liable for injuries suffered by counterprotesters, awarding a total of $26 million in damages.

More Articles