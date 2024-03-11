Baptist News Global
White supremacists, seizing on Israel-Hamas war, have accelerated their antisemitism since Oct. 7

March 11, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

At a recent city council meeting in Evanston, Illinois, a man in dark sunglasses stepped up to the podium during the public comment period to accuse the Anti-Defamation League of stifling free speech.

