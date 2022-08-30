Wingate student named Clemons Fellow with BNG

Mallory Challis, a senior at Wingate University in North Carolina, has been named a Clemons Fellow with Baptist News Global for the fall semester.

The fellowship is named for the founding supporters of BNG, then known as Associated Baptist Press, Hardy and Ardelle Clemons. An endowment established in their name, along with another endowment honoring longtime Baptist journalist Gene Puckett, provide funds for the advanced writing fellowship.

Challis is a religious studies major at Wingate who also works with Wingate Student Ministries. Last semester, she was selected to participate in a Faith in the Vaccine Grant project administered by Interfaith Youth Core. She also recently completed the Reeves Summer Research Grant at Wingate, studying sexual purity in early Christian literature. Her vocational goal is to become a Christian pastor.

Through the fellowship, she will write news, opinion and analysis pieces and gain experience in Christian journalism.

Over the past two years, BNG Clemons Fellows have included students or recent graduates of Northern Baptist Theological Seminary, Boston University School of Theology, McAfee School of Theology, Texas Baptist College at Southwestern Seminary, and Baylor University.