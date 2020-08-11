Baptist News Global
With Falwell on leave, Liberty board names Jerry Prevo acting president

August 11, 2020

Liberty University in Virginia announced Monday that its board had chosen an interim president to lead the school days after Jerry Falwell Jr. began an indefinite leave of absence after one of his posts on social media created an uproar.

