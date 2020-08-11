With Falwell on leave, Liberty board names Jerry Prevo acting president

Liberty University in Virginia announced Monday that its board had chosen an interim president to lead the school days after Jerry Falwell Jr. began an indefinite leave of absence after one of his posts on social media created an uproar.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | August 11, 2020
Liberty University in Virginia announced Monday that its board had chosen an interim president to lead the school days after Jerry Falwell Jr. began an indefinite leave of absence after one of his posts on social media created an uproar.
AnalysisAndrew Gardner
OpinionMissy Ward-Angalla
NewsJeff Brumley
Paid Promoted Content
OpinionAnita Flowers
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionEd Oxford
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionJim Conrad
NewsJeff Hampton
OpinionGavril Andreicut
OpinionJason Coker
OpinionRobert P. Jones
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionWendell Griffen
AnalysisAaron Coyle-Carr
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Cassady
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisAndrew Gardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsChristopher Haney
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsChris Hughes
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsHelen Jerman
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionMissy Ward-Angalla
OpinionAnita Flowers
OpinionEd Oxford
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionJim Conrad
OpinionGavril Andreicut
OpinionJason Coker
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionDavid Cassady
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionPaul Baxley
OpinionFrederick Haynes III
OpinionGreg Garrett
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionBill Rosser
OpinionJoEllen Duke Holmes
OpinionChris Aho
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionElla Wall Prichard
OpinionKris Aaron
OpinionJordan Conley
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
CuratedReligion News Service
CuratedReligion & Politics
CuratedFaith & Leadership