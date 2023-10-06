A candidate sues New Jersey over its ‘so help me God’ pledge on a nominating petition

A New Jersey man who wants to run for Congress next year has sued the state over its requirement that candidates sign a nominating petition including the affirmation “so help me God.”
October 6, 2023
