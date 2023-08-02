Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

A chatbot willing to take on questions of all kinds – from the serious to the comical – is the latest representation of Jesus for the AI age

Exclude from home page  |  August 2, 2023

Read the full story: The Conversation

Jesus has been portrayed in many different ways: from a prophet who alerts his audience to the world’s imminent end to a philosopher who reflects on the nature of life.

More Articles