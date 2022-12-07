Baptist News Global
Across vast Muslim world, LGBTQ people remain marginalized

December 7, 2022

Read the full story: Associated Press

On the outskirts of Yogyakarta, an Indonesian city that’s home to many universities, is a small boarding school with a mission that seems out of place in a nation with more Muslim citizens than any other. Its students are transgender women.

